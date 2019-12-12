|
|
RIEPE - William A., formerly of Baldwin on December 11, 2019, 95 years of age. Devoted husband of the late Roseann. Beloved father of Wendy Rogers (John), Linda Dean (James), and Allison Santamaria (Joseph). Loving grandfather of Todd Rogers (Michelle), Scott Rogers, Brent Dean, Mackenzie Dean, Julianna Santamaria, Carley Santamaria, and Jake Santamaria. Cherished great grandfather of Keegan, Paige, Sage and Blake. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9 am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019