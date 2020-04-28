|
|
POWELL - William Roger, 61, born in Brooklyn, NY on February 28, 1959, affectionately known as Bill or Billy completed his earthly journey on April 24, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born as the oldest child and only son of Wilbert Roger and Maureen Agnes Powell, Bill showed prowess at an early age for all things mechanical - an inherited gift from his father, and an amalgamation of determination and independence, a gift from his mother. This translated to high achievement during his academic years culminating in a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering, both from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as well as an MBA from the Harvard Business School. These accomplishments lead to a storied career in the world of finance, specifically investor relations, with Bill holding key positions at Fortune 500 companies such as FANNIE MAE, AMERICA ONLINE, Syncor International/Cardinal Health and cutting edge startups like Guidance Software and Premier Power. It was however later in life that Bill found his most important calling as a beloved professor and mentor to a multitude of students as a member of NYU's Strategic Communications, Marketing and Media Management Faculty and as an integral part of the Entrepreneurship Degree program at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).Known for his idiosyncratic fashion sense, good humor and devotion to family he is now reunited with the true hero of his life, his father, Wilbert Roger Powell and proceeds his mother, Maureen Powell and sister, Suzette Gigi Powell in death. He also leaves a host of loved relatives, friends and colleagues who will miss his kindness, generosity and spirit as he goes home to his Lord. The COVID 19 pandemic preempts standard funeral procedure. It is the wishes of the family that all stay safe during this time and a memorial be conducted at a later date to celebrate his life. Funeral preparation will be conducted at Fairchild Sons of Garden City with interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:30am.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020