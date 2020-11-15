ROSSETTI - William "Rosey" of Locust Valley, NY on Nov-ember 12, 2020 age 65. Husband of Patricia. Stepfather of Robert Nelson Jr. & the late Joan Marie. Son of the late William & Jean. Brother of Barbara Pawson (Richard). Stepgrandfather of Kim(Jacob) & Laura (Chris). Stepgreat-grandfather of Hailey Grace & Evan. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Member of the Locust Valley Fire Depart-ment.Visitation Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Tuesday 4-7pm. Interment private. dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.