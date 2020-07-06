William Ryan

RYAN - William M. Jr., of Manorville, NY, passed away July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Rick (Heather) Ryan & Kim (Derek) Rand. Adored grandfather of Kyla, Delaney, Brynn & Brooke. Dear great-uncle of Madeline & Karly. He enjoyed golfing, driving his sports car, flying and relaxing with friends at the wineries. It was his family and grandchildren that were his entire world, and he loved them greatly. "Subway Bill" owned the Subway in Shirley, NY, where he also served his community by sitting on the boards and serving as an officer of the Mastics & Shirley chamber of commerce, Kiwanis of the Mastics & Shirley and Colonial Youth & family services. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and his community. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 28A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020, 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering or Colonial Youth & Family Services. www.branchfh.com