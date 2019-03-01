Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King R.C. Church
Commack, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
William Savary Notice
SAVARY - William D. of Coram, NY on February 27, 2019 at 87 years of age. Loving husband of Patricia. Beloved father of William Jr. (Diane), Ellen (Richard) Long, Robert (Sharon) and Daniel (Dina). Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Madison, Emma, Edward, Ethan, Aaron, Evan, Daniel and Bobbie Nicole. Visitation Saturday and Sunday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 11:00 am at Christ the King R.C. Church in Commack. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2019
