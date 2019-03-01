|
SAVARY - William D. of Coram, NY on February 27, 2019 at 87 years of age. Loving husband of Patricia. Beloved father of William Jr. (Diane), Ellen (Richard) Long, Robert (Sharon) and Daniel (Dina). Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Madison, Emma, Edward, Ethan, Aaron, Evan, Daniel and Bobbie Nicole. Visitation Saturday and Sunday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 11:00 am at Christ the King R.C. Church in Commack. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
