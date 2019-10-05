|
SIZSE - William Kenneth,of West Sayville on October 2, 2019. Cherished husband of Christine for 53 years. Beloved father of Kenneth, Steven, and Denise and daughter-in-law Lena Devoted grandfather of Tyler and Zenah. Brother of Carol and Linda. Uncle of Tiffany. Reposing Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 5, 2019