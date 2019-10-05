Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Main Street
West Sayville, NY
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Main Street
West Sayville, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church
Bohemia, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sizse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sizse


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Sizse Notice
SIZSE - William Kenneth,of West Sayville on October 2, 2019. Cherished husband of Christine for 53 years. Beloved father of Kenneth, Steven, and Denise and daughter-in-law Lena Devoted grandfather of Tyler and Zenah. Brother of Carol and Linda. Uncle of Tiffany. Reposing Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now