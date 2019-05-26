|
|
STONE - William E. of Glen Cove, NY on May 23, 2019. Beloved father of Jamie and the late Melissa Stone. Loving grandfather of Mark Cureton. Dear brother of Robert J. and the late Vivian Burns, Warren Stone, Jr. and Irene Peet. He is also survived by his girlfriend of 8 wonderful years, Linda Hess and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service 8PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Advocates for Opioid Recovery https://www.opioidrecovery.org/ or Vietnam Veterans of America https://vva.org/
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019