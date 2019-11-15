|
MAGUIRE - William T. Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lucille. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Graham, Jan Leimone (Nicholas), Bonnijean Leigh (Robert), Patricia Vesik (Norman) and his "daughter," Mary Howard. He was predeceased by his son, Palmer Howard. He was Granddaddy to 9 children and Great-Granddaddy to 13 children. He is also survived by his very "special lady," Barbara Brady, and his brother Robert Maguire (Marcy) and nephew. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 18, 1927. He grew up in Rockville Centre and graduated from Hofstra University. He served as an officer in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed at Perrin AFB where he met his beautiful bride, Lucille. After he completed his service, they then lived in Dallas, Texas where he owned Maguire Motors in Garland. In 1962, they moved to Rockville Centre, NY, where Bill lived in their home until 2016. He was an automobile dealer at Jameco Chevrolet, Jamaica, NY before retiring in 1986. Bill will be so missed by his family and friends. His family was utmost important to him and he cherished his friendships. He dearly loved us all, as we did him. Reposing at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport, NY on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, Freeport, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Research Hospital would be appreciated. (stjude.org)
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019