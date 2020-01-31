|
SULLIVAN - William T. on January 28, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (nee Morgan) and long-time companion May Hatch. Devoted father of Susan Francoeur (Perry Cahill) and Carolyn Romaine (Mark). Proud grandfather of Kristin, Jake and Madeline. Survived by his sister Elizabeth Sullivan and brother John. Predeceased by siblings Marie Anderson, Daniel, Charles, Margaret Early and Patricia Sullivan. Family to receive friends at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home 445 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, Friday 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45 am at Cure of Ars Church followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020