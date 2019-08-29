|
TONYES- William A. Jr. of Ronkonkoma, NY on August 27, 2019 in his 62nd year. Beloved son of Patricia M. and the late William A. Sr. Devoted father of Amelia Rose. Loving fiance of Phyllis Gerli, cherished brother of Richard J. (Sonia) and Walter E. (Colleen). Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Friday 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM. Committal Service following Mother Teresa Tribute Center Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Cremation Private. Nassau - Suffolk Crematory. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM.www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019