VALASHINAS - William N.of Cocoa, FL; formerly of East Meadow, NY, passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 62. He was predeceased by his loving parents, William J. and Mildred, as well as his cherished sister Roseanne. He's survived by his beloved brother Thomas, his godchild Sara Rose,his nephew Thomas, Jr. and his niece Elizabeth. William will be missed by his many cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm & 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019
