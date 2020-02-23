Home

William Van Vliet

William Van Vliet Notice
VAN VLIET - William Morris was born on April 27th, 1938 in Bay Shore, New York and entered eternal rest on February 4, 2020, in Lecanto, Florida. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend to many. William is survived by the love of his life, wife Patricia Van Vliet of 54 years and daughter Barbara. Those who remember him know how deeply he loved those he cared about. We all will miss him dearly, but we know this is only a goodbye for now.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020
