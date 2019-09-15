|
VON NOVAK - William H. Jr.,after a long battle with heart disease, on September 14, 2019, age 81, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. Loving father of William (Amy), Anne Logan (Sean), and Catherine Negroni (Xavier). Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Michael and Ryan Logan, Katie, Brian and Jack Negroni, and Liam and Harry Von Novak. Dear brother of Thomas. Dedicated Educator for over 30 years in the Bay Shore School District. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Thursday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019