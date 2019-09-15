Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Resources
More Obituaries for William Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Von Novak Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Von Novak Jr. Notice
VON NOVAK - William H. Jr.,after a long battle with heart disease, on September 14, 2019, age 81, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. Loving father of William (Amy), Anne Logan (Sean), and Catherine Negroni (Xavier). Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Michael and Ryan Logan, Katie, Brian and Jack Negroni, and Liam and Harry Von Novak. Dear brother of Thomas. Dedicated Educator for over 30 years in the Bay Shore School District. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Thursday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now