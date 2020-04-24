|
MARTIN - William W. (Bill) on April 14, 2020, beloved husband, father and friend passed away. Bill lived in Garden City all of his life. He attended the University of Maryland. Upon graduating he worked in the Automotive Aftermarket. He enjoyed spending time at his vacation homes in Sag Harbor and NH. He will be greatly missed by Barbara Seaman Martin his wife of 64 years, his sons, Scott and Glenn their wives Jane and Diane, his grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Tucker, Kelsey, Cole and Bella and his great-grandchildren, Mabel, Miles, Hope, Brooke, James, Adelaide, Margret and Jonathon.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020