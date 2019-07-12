|
|
WAMP - William A., 85, of Centerport, on July 10, 2019. Ex-Chief and Past Commissioner of the Centerport Fire Dept. and member since 1952. Former General Manager of the Centerport Yacht Club for 20 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of the late William III (Rose), Angela O'Connell and Michael (Linda). Cherished Poppy of William IV, Joseph, Marisca, Marie, Jessica, Michael Jr., Sarah, Melissa, Nicholas and great-grandfather of Vincent and Brooklyn. Dear brother of Marion Walker, brother-in-law of Angela Conforti "Auntie" and Vincent Conforti. Friend of Bill for 46 years. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Firematic Services Monday at 8PM. Mass will be held Tuesday, 9:30 AM, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Centerport Fire Dept., in his memory. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019