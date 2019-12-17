|
WARD - William J, Jr., 87, orig. of Stony Brook LI, died onDecember 14, 2019. Korean War Veteran, US Air Force. Loving father of Sharon Ward(Joseph Grace), Michael (Angela), Alison (James Dougherty) and James (Jennifer). Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Brendan and Ouna. Reposing Thursday, 2-4:30pm and 7-9pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass 11am Friday at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church, Blue Point. Interment to follow at Blue Point Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019