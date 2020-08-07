RYAN - William Warren, 86, of North Merrick, NY passed away at home on August 6, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born July 10, 1934 at his home on Chapman Avenue, Bellmore, to John Milton Ryan and Ethel Brophy. He was the youngest of five children, all of whom pre-deceased him, Eddie, Ronald, Marilyn Jaccard and Lorraine Ryan. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Diane Ryan. Bill was pre-deceased by his wife Doris (Erhardt) and two daughters, Patricia DeRiggi and Christina Novinski. Bill and Doris were kind and loving parents, raising many adopted and foster children. He is survived and adored by three daughters Doris (Jeanne), Susan, Linda (Bob), one son Daniel (Michelle), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was a lifetime member of the Bellmore Fire Department, Hose Co. #1 and a member of the Bellmore Volunteer Exempt Association. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Merrick. He was an active member of the Merrick Seniors (where he played shuffle board), the Sacred Heart Over Fifty group and a Board Member of the Victorian Homes at Merrick. He was an active, fun-loving man who loved his wife, his family, the beach, people, travelling and dancing. Calling hours will be held at the Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Avenue, North Bellmore, Friday, 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, North Merrick, Saturday at 8:30am, followed by interment in Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Safe Haven Alliance.







