Willliam Bowe Notice
BOWE - William G, of Amityville, formerly of Garden City, died at age 90, April 26, 2019. He was born in Flushing, NY in 1928. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marie C. Robilotta (d.2014), and by his sisters Catherine, Julia (Robert) Stoffel, and Mary (Michael) Conlin. Beloved father of Paula (Gregory) Mondloh, Peter J., Timothy W. (Ann), Martin A. (Diana), Rosemary (John Jeffrey, d. 2010) Kracke, and Elizabeth (Damir) Plisic. Loving grand-father of sixteen and great-grandfather of eight. Retired founder of ABCO Peerless Sprinkler Corp. Visitation Wed, May 1, 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, May 2, 10am St. Joseph's Church, 130 5th St. GC. Burial follows at Mount St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019
