Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
8:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Wilson Smith Hoyt Jr.

Wilson Smith Hoyt Jr. Notice
HOYT - Wilson Smith, Jr. of Amityville, LI (formerly of Levittown) on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Loving father of William P. (Christine), Timothy (Patricia) and Kevin Hoyt (Julisa). Cherished grandfather of Anna, Timothy, Jr., Elise, Sean and Braden Hoyt. Dear brother of Shirley Ahnemann and Susan Kogel. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake prayers 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow in the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020
