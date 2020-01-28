|
HOYT - Wilson Smith, Jr. of Amityville, LI (formerly of Levittown) on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Loving father of William P. (Christine), Timothy (Patricia) and Kevin Hoyt (Julisa). Cherished grandfather of Anna, Timothy, Jr., Elise, Sean and Braden Hoyt. Dear brother of Shirley Ahnemann and Susan Kogel. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake prayers 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow in the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020