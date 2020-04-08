|
McKEVITT - Sister Winifred Agnes, C.S.J., formerly Sister Mary Bonaventure at Maria Regina Residence on Sunday, March 5, 2020. There will be a private graveside prayer service and burial; a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Sister Bonnie is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020