SULANDER - Winifred Theresa of Hauppauge died peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2020. Predeceased by first husband Edward White - FDNY Engine 91, and second husband Elmer Sulander - a Grumman engineer. Survived by daughter Patricia Gute (Richard), grandson Thomas Edward, stepchild-ren Lynn, Erik, Craig Sulander and their families. Theresa was a warm, happy, compassionate soul who will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday 12-4 pm at Moloney's 840 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge.Mass live streamed at : youtu.be/VfAoYlW7wms Interment following at LI National Cemetery, Farmingdale. www.moloneyfh.com