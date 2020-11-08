1/1
Winifred Sulander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULANDER - Winifred Theresa of Hauppauge died peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2020. Predeceased by first husband Edward White - FDNY Engine 91, and second husband Elmer Sulander - a Grumman engineer. Survived by daughter Patricia Gute (Richard), grandson Thomas Edward, stepchild-ren Lynn, Erik, Craig Sulander and their families. Theresa was a warm, happy, compassionate soul who will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday 12-4 pm at Moloney's 840 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge.Mass live streamed at : youtu.be/VfAoYlW7wms Interment following at LI National Cemetery, Farmingdale. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Thomas More RC Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
LI National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved