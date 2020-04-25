|
WEBER- Winifred M, of Babylon Village departed this life on April 22 2020, in her 99th year, due to COVID-19. She was the beloved daughter of the late William and Lillian Franz. Winifred was a devoted wife to the late Charles A. Weber. Loving mother of Jeffrey C. Weber and his wife, Susan. Cherished by her grandson Alexander Weber, she was adored by her nephews Daniel and Robert Hillman. Winifred was a proud member of Babylon High School, Class of 1940. She was a past Matron of the Daughters of the Eastern Star. A private lakeside service will be held with religious services officiated by Mother Clare Nesmith, Rector of Christ Episcopal Church. Mrs. Weber will be interred with her late husband at Long Island National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, Babylon, NY. Condolences are encouraged at www.Boyd-Spencer.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020