DELL'AQUILA - Winnie, superb cook and homemaker. Wife of the late Michael Dell'Aquila.Loving mother of Carl and the late Cathie McCrory. Mother-in-Law of Dennis McCrory and grandmother of Kyle and the late Matthew McCrory. Sister to Rocco and Frances and the late Fifi, Rose and Chester (Carlino). Winnie formally of Franklin Square passed away on September 24th in Charlotte, NC at the age of 96. Funeral Mass to be held at 10:30am on Thursday, October 3rd at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. 33 New Hyde Park Rd Franklin Square NY. Immediately following the Mass, interment will be at Holy Rood Cemetery, 111 Old Country Rd Westbury NY (516)-334-7990. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the (ALZ.org/donate)
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019