BEAUBRUN - Yanick, beloved healthcare professional and mother, passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 in East Meadow, NY. Born November 6, 1955 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Yanick spent her entire career caring for countless elderly and disabled clients since 1977. As an avid public transit rider, she was a well-known community fixture within Nassau, Jamaica, Queens and Brooklyn. Yanick was a proud Haitian-American immigrant who imparted her rich heritage and cultural traditions to her family. She is survived by her former spouse, her three children, Ingrid, Jennifer and Gregory, and seven grandchildren. Yanick was a deeply spiritual woman who lived her life for God, practicing her faith through church services, reading scriptures, prayers, fasting and tithing. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Yanick's life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020