PURANDARE - Yeshwant, 84, born Pune, India passed away June 5, 2019, Fordham University Graduate. In 1964 he married Margarita Renella Carrasco, they moved to Farmingdale and raised their four children: Sarita, Amar, Jasmine and Ravi. A former Chemistry Professor & Chemistry Department Chairman at SUNY Farmingdale College, retired fully in 2015 He then pursued his hobbies of travel and photography, along with his more than 40 years of dedicated service to The Farmingdale Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts of America. Memorial Visitation Sunday, 4 to 7pm. at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Conklin Street (Hempstead Tpke. ) Farmingdale NY
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019