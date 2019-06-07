Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Resources
More Obituaries for Yeshwant Purandare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yeshwant Purandare

Notice Condolences Flowers

Yeshwant Purandare Notice
PURANDARE - Yeshwant, 84, born Pune, India passed away June 5, 2019, Fordham University Graduate. In 1964 he married Margarita Renella Carrasco, they moved to Farmingdale and raised their four children: Sarita, Amar, Jasmine and Ravi. A former Chemistry Professor & Chemistry Department Chairman at SUNY Farmingdale College, retired fully in 2015 He then pursued his hobbies of travel and photography, along with his more than 40 years of dedicated service to The Farmingdale Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts of America. Memorial Visitation Sunday, 4 to 7pm. at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Conklin Street (Hempstead Tpke. ) Farmingdale NY
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now