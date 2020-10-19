JAWORSKI - Yetta Marcus -adored wife of Richard Jaworski and fabulous sister, cousin, aunt, stepmother, grandmother, and friend to too many to count - passed away on October 13, 2020, in Clearwater, Florida, after a long dance with cancer. Born in Manhattan on October 2, 1960, to Marvin and Shirley (Spegal) Marcus, Yetta loved and laughed her way through an adventurous life. She graduated from Hofstra University and built a career in telecommunications in New York City, where she met Rich. Part mermaid, you could always find Yetta at the beach on nice days, including her wedding day in Mexico when Yetta and Rich exchanged vows barefoot on the sand surrounded by loved ones. Her other passions in-cluded gardening, creating herbal salves, cooking, scuba diving, reading, collecting (and gifting) animal-print accessories, and finding excuses to use exclamation points! Always the life of the party, Yetta treasured celebrating with family and friends, unless you scheduled an event on a perfectly good beach day, in which case she'd say "hfe!" (have fun enjoy) and go catch her rays. She is survived by husband Rich, stepsons Mark and Craig (Rose), grandchildren Thomas, Taylor, Gianna, Jack, and Juliette, sisters Diane and Susan, brother David, cousin David, several other cousins, six nieces and nephews, four great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. A private funeral service was held in Queens on October 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to the Jewish National Fund Tree Center or Water Solutions Program, (jnf.org
). Please also consider donating blood and platelets in Yetta's honor.