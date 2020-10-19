1/1
Yetta Marcus Jaworski
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAWORSKI - Yetta Marcus -adored wife of Richard Jaworski and fabulous sister, cousin, aunt, stepmother, grandmother, and friend to too many to count - passed away on October 13, 2020, in Clearwater, Florida, after a long dance with cancer. Born in Manhattan on October 2, 1960, to Marvin and Shirley (Spegal) Marcus, Yetta loved and laughed her way through an adventurous life. She graduated from Hofstra University and built a career in telecommunications in New York City, where she met Rich. Part mermaid, you could always find Yetta at the beach on nice days, including her wedding day in Mexico when Yetta and Rich exchanged vows barefoot on the sand surrounded by loved ones. Her other passions in-cluded gardening, creating herbal salves, cooking, scuba diving, reading, collecting (and gifting) animal-print accessories, and finding excuses to use exclamation points! Always the life of the party, Yetta treasured celebrating with family and friends, unless you scheduled an event on a perfectly good beach day, in which case she'd say "hfe!" (have fun enjoy) and go catch her rays. She is survived by husband Rich, stepsons Mark and Craig (Rose), grandchildren Thomas, Taylor, Gianna, Jack, and Juliette, sisters Diane and Susan, brother David, cousin David, several other cousins, six nieces and nephews, four great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. A private funeral service was held in Queens on October 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to the Jewish National Fund Tree Center or Water Solutions Program, (jnf.org). Please also consider donating blood and platelets in Yetta's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved