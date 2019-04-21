|
CARECCIA - Yolanda R., 86, of Nesconset, NY (formerly of Farmingdale) on April 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Vincent. Beloved Mother of Yolanda (James) Quinn, Palma (James) Foley, John (Lesa) and the late Vincent. Cherished Grandma of James & Lauren. Devoted Sister of Ina, Linda and the late George. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Inc. 829 Middle Country Road, Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Wake Service at 8pm. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019