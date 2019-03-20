Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Ciganek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Ciganek

Notice Condolences Flowers

Yolanda Ciganek Notice
CIGANEK - Yolanda Marie of East Northport at 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Cherished mother of Louis, Lois, Michael, Cathy & Sandy. Treasured grandmother of Colleen and Heather. Proud great grandmother of Jalae, Gabriela and T.J. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in East Northport. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now