CIGANEK - Yolanda Marie of East Northport at 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Cherished mother of Louis, Lois, Michael, Cathy & Sandy. Treasured grandmother of Colleen and Heather. Proud great grandmother of Jalae, Gabriela and T.J. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in East Northport. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019