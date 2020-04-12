|
DORNBUSH - Yolanda, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 94. Yolanda was born in 1926 to Salvatore & Rubina DelGiudice, in Greenwich Village, New York City, with sisters; Ida & Rosalie and brother Richard. She attended Hunter College but left early to work at the family business during WWII. Her passions were family and food. Yolanda was a voracious reader and went through three novels a week. She could knock out any crossword puzzle in 10 minutes "in ink". Yolanda is survived by her son, Leonard, and her brother's children who she treated as her own: Dolores, Salvatore, and their extended families, as well as her sister, Ida's son William. There will be no services at this time, and a special memorial service will be planned for Yolanda at a future date. If any want to send flowers, instead, please donate to a charity of your choosing in her honor. Thank you.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020