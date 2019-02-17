Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Resources
1918 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Yolanda Ghignone Notice
GHIGNONE - Yolanda of Woodbury, NY, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. She lived 100 beautiful years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph for 63 years. Loving mother of Elaine and the late Julianna. Cherished grandma of Scott Ditzel, Andrea Melia, Gregory Melia and the late Kenneth Ditzel. Also survived by seven Great Grandchildren. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (Co. of Clark) Massapequa Park Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019
