|
|
GRULA - Yolanda J., born May 5, 1932 in Morgantown, WV and passed away at age 87 in an assisted living facility in Reading, MA on June 4, 2019.Resided in North Merrick from 1962-1978, serving in the PTA and as Cub Scout leader, and later worked as a licensed Realtor, while raising three children with her devoted husband John Grula (1930 - 2004). Yolanda often said "the happiest days" of her life were living on Long Island. Yolanda was laid to rest next to John in Naples, FL. Beloved Yolanda is survived by many friends and family members and will be greatly missed. Condolence cards may be sent to Yolanda's daughter Susan, PO Box 550171 N. Waltham, MA 02455
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019