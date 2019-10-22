|
RICHARDS - Yolande L., passed away peacefully Sunday morning surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father, John Flandina. Loving daughter of Emily. Devoted wife of Kenneth Richards. Cherished mother of Nicole (Joe) and Laura (Brandon). Beloved grandmother of Gabriella, Claudia, and Grace. Cherished sister of Veronica (Joe), Yvonne (Denis), John (Linda), Loretta (Bob), and Claudia (Jon). The viewing will be held on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home South, 4980 Merrick Rd. Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Service will be held on Friday 10am at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa Park. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foster Foundation. www.fosterfoundation.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019