Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolande Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolande Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolande Richards Notice
RICHARDS - Yolande L., passed away peacefully Sunday morning surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father, John Flandina. Loving daughter of Emily. Devoted wife of Kenneth Richards. Cherished mother of Nicole (Joe) and Laura (Brandon). Beloved grandmother of Gabriella, Claudia, and Grace. Cherished sister of Veronica (Joe), Yvonne (Denis), John (Linda), Loretta (Bob), and Claudia (Jon). The viewing will be held on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home South, 4980 Merrick Rd. Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Service will be held on Friday 10am at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa Park. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foster Foundation. www.fosterfoundation.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolande's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now