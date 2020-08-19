1/
Yvonne Marie Urgo
URGO - Yvonne Marie, 94, of Hicksville, NY passed away on August 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, George, and brother, Joseph DeSousa. Survived by her loving children Georgette Schriefer (Bob), Raymond Urgo and Darlene Deveney (Bill). Cherished grandmother to Kyle (Michelle), Brent and Danielle (Toby). Beloved great grandmother to Trent and Raegan. Retiree of The McGraw-Hill Cos. (NYC). Parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church (Hicksville), member of its Rosary Altar Society and instructor of religious education for second graders. Volunteered in Girl Scouts, fund-raisers for non-profits, and advocacy for community and civic causes. She was very sociable all her life and touched those who knew her. Visitation on Thursday 8:30 - 9:30 am at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720. Christian Burial Mass on Thursday 10 am at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shrine of Our Lady of the Island (Manorville, NY), ourladyofthe island.com.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
