ZANI Rosemarie A., 87 years old, of Lynbrook, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert F.; devoted mother of Mary & Robert Bucciferro, Ralph, and Albert A.; cherished grand-mother of Carmen, Emily, David & Sarah, Samuel, and Olivia; great-grandmother of Anthony, Madelyn and Emma; sister of Dorothy and Angelo Pedone; sister-in-law of Bianca DiRosso; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Great sense of humor, compassionate, generous soul, everyone's go-to. Family will receive friends at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook on 7/7 from 2-4 & 6-9pm; Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace, Lynbrook on 7/8 at 9:45 AM; interment to follow at LI National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Our Lady of Peace Parish Social Ministry, or a would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019