PAPAZISSIMOS - Zenon J. of Stony Brook, NY on March 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of James (Ann), George, Anne, and the late Charles. Cherished Grandfather of Michael, Daniel, Allison, and Jenna. Friends may call at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket. Visiting Saturday from 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Religious Service Sunday at 2:30pm at Bryant Funeral Home, Setau-ket. Interment on Monday at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army of East Northport. www.bryantfh.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019