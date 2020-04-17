Home

ASSENZIO - Zina, of Westbury, NY on April 15, 2020. Survived by her loving son Richard. As a little girl she survived the Great Depression. She lived at home through World War II as a newly married woman with her husband in the Pacific Theater. Post war, she and John made the great exodus to the suburbs, New Hyde Park, Long Island, lived a great life and raised two children. Zina is a cancer survivor. She moved to Westbury in the early '80's. She has been a parishioner at New Hyde Park's Holy Spirit Church for more than 70 years. Interment will take place at Holy Rood Cemetery.
