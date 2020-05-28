Home

Joseph Risely

Joseph Risely Notice
RISELY Joseph Aubrey Nelson West Monkseaton
Joe died peacefully at home on
3rd May 2020, aged 97.
He was a much-loved Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother-in-law and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Joe is now reunited with his beloved wife Phil.
A private funeral service will take place on 1st June 2020 at
Harwood Park Crematorium, Stevenage at 12.30pm.
Donations instead of flowers to Alzheimer's Research UK
(Joseph Risely at Just Giving).
Published in News Guardian on May 28, 2020
