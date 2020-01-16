|
|
|
Atkinson Veronica
(née Green) Fell peacefully asleep on
29th December 2019, in
Redesdale Court Care Home.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Stanley. She will be greatly
missed by Fred and Heather and
all relatives gone before her.
Also her many friends and
the local garden birds.
Veronica was dearly loved
and will never be forgotten.
Funeral service to be held
at Whitley Bay Crematorium
on Thursday 23rd January
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired
to the RSPCA.
Published in News Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020