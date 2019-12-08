The News Item

SASD committee meeting

COAL TOWNSHIP - Shamokin Area School District finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the board conference room.

Birthright asks for public help

SUNBURY - Birthright of Sunbury, 40 S. Fifth St., Suite 1, is asking for donations in order to provide for poverty-level infants living within Northumberland, Union, Montour, and Snyder counties for the upcoming year. Donations such as new crib mattresses, diapers (size newborn-6), canned-powdered infant formula (Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive, Advantage) and new infant clothing will provide much-needed relief toward meeting the unmet needs of many infants born into deep-poverty within our community. For more information, call 570-286-8560, e-mail at [email protected] or go to our website, [email protected]
Published in The News Item on Dec. 8, 2019
