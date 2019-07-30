MOUNT CARMEL - A. Betty Jelus, 91, of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Nov. 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Warren and Mabel (Klawitter) Zimmerman.

Betty worked at the Kraft plant and also Packaging Resources. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach with her whole family.

She was married to the late Will Jelus in the Grace UCC, and he along with her family were the loves of her life.

She is survived by daughters, Linda, wife of Joseph Revinski, of Mount Carmel, and Karen, wife of Dave Clark, of Maryland; grandsons, Jason and Brett; and nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, preceding Betty in death was a sister, May Sauer.

There are no words to express the loss of our mother after having her for 91 years, but empty seems to sum it all up.

JELUS - A. Betty Jelus, 91, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Grace UCC, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Grace UCC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace UCC, 136 E. Third St, Mount Carmel 17851. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.