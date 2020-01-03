MOUNT CARMEL - A. John Bush, 93, of 416 N. Market St., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Serenity Gardens in Mount Carmel Township.

He was born in Mount Carmel, April 9, 1926, a son of the late Andrew and Julia (Buczko) Bush.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and McCann School of Business in Mahanoy City.

John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He served as a sergeant with the 313th Bomb Wing, 680th Bomb Squadron, 504th Bomb Group. He received the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

He was married Oct. 15, 1949, in the former St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel, to Jean M. (Meseravich) Bush, who preceded him in death May 30, 2011.

John was a retired banker. He was employed for many years as the manager of the First National Trust Bank in Kulpmont.

He was a member Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and a member of the former St. Joseph's Parish in Mount Carmel.

John was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2110, American Legion Post 91 and a life member of the Anthracite Fire Co., all of Mount Carmel.

John was an avid Mount Carmel Area sports fan. He enjoyed traveling and his many trips to the casinos.

Surviving are two sons, David Bush, of Mount Carmel, and John Bush and his wife, Patricia, of Elysburg; a daughter, Dawn Burdsall and her husband, Edward, of Upper Darby; six grandchildren, Tara Varano and her husband, Anthony, Melissa, Michael and Kevin Bush, and Matthew and Andrew Burdsall; a great-grandchild, Rio Varano; two brothers, Thomas Bush and Robert Getridge, both of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his wife and parents, by three brothers, Michael, Francis and William Bush; and a sister, Irene Shearn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.