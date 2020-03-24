COAL TOWNSHIP - Adam James Swift Jr., 91, of 1002 Trevorton Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 8, 1928, in Shamokin, the son of the late Adam James and Rose (Kautter) Swift Sr.

In 1946, he graduated from Coal Township High School, where he enjoyed participating in the band. Also as a young man, he was a member of several local community bands.

He married Alda (Meck) Swift in 1950 and together they raised three daughters and a son.

His family and church were a priority his entire life. He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Shamokin. He particularly enjoyed family gatherings with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was president of the family business, Swift Coal Sales, until his retirement. Adam also served on the board of the Pennsylvania National Bank and Trust Co. in Shamokin. Upon his retirement he volunteered for many years, delivering dinners for Meals on Wheels.

Adam is survived by three daughters and a son, Debra Keefer and her husband, Terry, Gail Bickhart and her husband, Robert, Pamela Walsh and her husband, Timothy, and Adam James Swift III; five grandchildren, Roseann Kerwell and her husband, Benjamin Kerwell, Amanda Prusch and her husband, Matthew Prusch, Emily Keefer, Gavin Walsh, Christopher Weaver and his wife, Donna Weaver; five great-grandchildren, Zoey Kerwell, Quinn Prusch, Cooper Prusch, Reagan Prusch, Brooke Weaver; and his good friend, Margaret Burd.

In addition to his wife and parents, Adam was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth (Swift) Sherry and her husband, Charles Sherry, and Dorothy (Swift) Przekop and her husband, Harry Przekop; a grandson, Timothy A. Walsh Jr.; and his father and mother-in-law, Albert F. Meck and Abigail (Sober) Meck.

###

SWIFT - Adam James Swift, 91, of 1002 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger officiating, at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church, 10 S. Seventh St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.farrowfh.com.