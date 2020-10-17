COAL TOWNSHIP - Agnes B. Robel, 87, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of Lincoln Towers, Shamokin, and West Spruce Street, Coal Township, passed away from the COVID-19 virus Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Agnes was born in Shamokin, July 26, 1933, a daughter of the late Stella (Visneski) and Joseph Pultynovich.

Agnes married William G. Robel July 5, 1959, in St. Matthew's, New Jersey. He preceded her in death Feb. 20, 2002.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady Of Hope Church, Coal Township. She was employed in local dress factories and was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.

Agnes enjoyed shopping, yard sales and especially her flower garden, of which she was very proud. She loved spending time with her family and visiting with her sister, Stella.

Agnes is survived by two brothers, Tom Pultynovich, and his wife, Rose, of New York, and Vince Pultynovich, and his companion, Crystal Pickering, of Coal Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is extremely grateful to Shaelyn Sebasovich and Dr. Alakananda Chakrabarty for their care and support.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Estella Bahner; and seven brothers, Bernard, John "Jack," Anthony, David, Joseph, Stanley "Stosh," and Robert, in infancy.

ROBEL - Agnes B. Robel, 87, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A graveside religious service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a friar from Our Lady of Hope Church presiding, at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. To share a memory or offer the family condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.