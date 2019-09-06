MOUNT CARMEL - Agnes (Molick) Saukaitis, 96, of 150 S. Poplar St., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Mount Carmel, March 17, 1923, a daughter of the late Adam and Anna (Balschi) Molick.

Agnes attended Mount Carmel High School.

On April 23, 1949, she married the late Edward Saukaitis.

Agnes is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Saukaitis, of Mount Carmel; a son, Jeffrey Saukaitis and his wife, Karen, of Langhorne; a granddaughter, Lauren Anne Saukaitis, of Langhorne; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a grandson, Michael Edward Saukaitis (infant and twin to Lauren); two sisters, Irene Wychock and her husband, Daniel, and Rita Kowaleski and her husband, Francis; and her brother, John Molick and his wife, Mary.

SAUKAITIS - Agnes (Molick) Saukaitis, 96, of 150 S. Poplar St., Mount Carmel. A Funeral Mass will be held AT 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held prior to Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, to defray funeral expenses. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.