NORTHUMBERLAND - Agnes Susan Willis, 93, of 2387 Ridge Road, Northumberland, a devoted daughter, sister, mother and friend, left this Earth at 4:05 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Nottingham Village, hopefully for a better world free of pain and worry.

She tried hard to stay, but her body just couldn't take anymore of the many challenges presented to her.

The chain is broken.

She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Hudock) Kernmaier Sr. Her mother was from Czechoslovakia and her father was from Germany.

She was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

After graduating, Agnes worked as a Bell Telephone operator, a nurse's aide at Geisinger Medical Center and retired from the Selinsgrove Center.

Agnes enjoyed being at home, but also enjoyed visiting "Dottie" and traveling about with her daughter, eating out, bus trips, attending pet fundraisers, festivals and the Bloomsburg Fair. She and her daughter attended the fair for 65 years and only missed two times due to floods.

Her churches of choice were the former St. Joseph Church, in Coal Township, and St. Monica Church, in Sunbury.

Agnes is survived by her brother, Thomas, of Northumberland; her daughter, Karen Blackway, formerly of Elysburg; and her "chosen family," Dottie and the wonderful staff and clients of the VNA Caring Center in Shamokin.

"You worked so hard and carried us so long. May you find that rainbow. The chain will someday be unbroken."

WILLIS - Agnes Susan Willis, 93, of 2387 Ridge Road, Northumberland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with the Rev. David Butler officiating. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. The family will provide flowers. Always an animal lover, memorials in Agnes' honor may be sent to the retired military/police dog rescue called K-9 Hero Haven, 176 Mahoney Creek Lane, Herndon 17830. The funeral home is compliant with the rules of social distancing. However, if you are uncomfortable attending the viewing and service due to the coronavirus, consider staying in your vehicle and following us to the cemetery. The plot is located near the end of St. Edward Cemetery closest to St. Michael Cemetery.