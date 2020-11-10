FRACKVILLE - Albert H. "Pea Coal" Miller, 90, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Broad Mountain Manor Nursing Home.

He was born April 1, 1930, in Mount Carmel, the son of the late James and Eva (Wheary) Miller.

He attended Mount Carmel schools.

Surviving are one brother, James Miller and his wife, Kay, of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Schuck, Marie Miller, Betty Fortune, Fay Ahrensfield and Shirley Dubb.

###

MILLER - Albert H. "Pea Coal" Miller, 90, of Mount Carmel. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.