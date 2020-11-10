1/
Albert H. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRACKVILLE - Albert H. "Pea Coal" Miller, 90, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Broad Mountain Manor Nursing Home.

He was born April 1, 1930, in Mount Carmel, the son of the late James and Eva (Wheary) Miller.

He attended Mount Carmel schools.

Surviving are one brother, James Miller and his wife, Kay, of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Schuck, Marie Miller, Betty Fortune, Fay Ahrensfield and Shirley Dubb.

###

MILLER - Albert H. "Pea Coal" Miller, 90, of Mount Carmel. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved