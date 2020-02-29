KULPMONT - Albert J. Goodlunas Jr., 74, 707 Pine St., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born in Shamokin, Dec. 2, 1945, a son of the late Anna (Zacharzewski) and Albert J. Goodlunas Sr.

Albert was a graduate of Kulpmont High School.

He proudly served his country in U.S. Army, and later worked as a corrections officer.

On May 25, 1968, in Shamokin, he married Dolores Kodack, who survives.

He was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont American Legion and served as commander for a number of years.

Albert is survived by his wife, Dolores Goodlunas; two daughters, Michelle Murphy and her husband, Robert, and Mary Goodlunas; a son, Albert J. Goodlunas III and his wife, Una; three granddaughters, Ciara Tate, Summer Minnig and Jasmine Minnig; four grandsons, Jordan Minnig, Daniel Minnig, AJ Goodlunas and Gavin Sobol; two sisters, Roseann Dilliplane and her husband, William, of Shamokin; and Mary Kay Rosetta, of Dillsburg; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Kodack and his wife, Paula, of Hegins, and Thomas Kodack, of Shamokin; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Kodack, of Kulpmont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael Kodack and his wife, Florence.

GOODLUNAS - Albert J. Goodlunas Jr., 74, 707 Pine St., Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.