TREVORTON - Albert J. Lagerman, 79, of Trevorton, died suddenly at home Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

He was born Aug. 6, 1939, in Trevorton, a son of the late Owen and Emma (Colton) Lagerman. Al was a lifetime resident of Trevorton.

He married the former Bertha P. Miller and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Al was a 1957 graduate of Trevorton High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1958-62.

He worked in construction for PPL in a number of electric generation plants throughout Pennsylvania for 36 years, retiring in 2001.

He served many organizations throughout his life, always giving his time and effort to make them better. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Trevorton Recreation Comittee, Trevorton Fall Festival Committee, life member of the American Legion Post No. 92, life member of the Trevorton Fire Co., Trevorton Athletic Association, coach for Trevorton midget football and St. Patrick's Festival Committee.

He enjoyed his years participating in sports as a young man; However, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports even more. He never missed a game and was always their biggest supporter. He loved his Friday babysitting days with his great-grandchildren, Elijah and Julianna.

He will be sorely missed by St. Patrick's pierogie group, especially when the potatoes need peeled and dough needs rolled.

He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State Nittany Lions fan. He always made time for his family and loved being part of every time they gathered.

He is survived by his wife, Bert, and three sons, Albert Jr. (Ginger), Jeffrey (Mindy) and Michael; six grandchildren, Mara Snyder, Kelsey Williard, Madison Lagerman, Makayla Lagerman, Nicholas Lagerman and Noel Lagerman; an adopted granddaughter, Christie Forney; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Julianna Snyder; a brother, Owen Robert Lagerman and his wife, Doris; a sister, Jean Bethge and her husband, Alwin; a sister-in-law, Anita Lagerman; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a brother, France Lagerman; two brothers-in-law, John Miller and James Beecroft; and a sister-in-law, Mary Beecroft.

####

LAGERMAN - Albert J. Lagerman, 79, of Trevorton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Patrick Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. A visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al's member to Zerbe Township Recreation Committee, c/o Deborah Hetzendorf, 425 Scott St., Trevorton 17801, or St. Patricks Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. Funeral arrangements are by Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881.