COAL TOWNSHIP - Albert P. "Rocky" Zienda, 93, of Coal Township, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the home of his nephew, Mark, following a five-month illness.

Albert was born in Shamokin, April 25, 1927, a son of the late Anthony and Felixa Zienda. He was the 12th of 14 children.

Albert served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He worked for the Pennsylvania State Police at the Capitol in Harrisburg, retiring in 1981.

Albert enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Independence Fire Co. He was a life member of the AMVETS, Fairview Gun Club and the former Fairview Fire Co.

He was a life member of St. Stephen's and Our Lady of Hope parishes.

Albert is survived by two sisters, Florence Hoffmann-Stuvek and Dolores Loncar (Robert), both of Harrisburg; a brother, Alphonse Zienda, of Thurmont, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, and their spouses, Anthony (Anna), Andrew, Stanley, Helen (Merlin Reeser), Alexander, Rose (George Bodnar), Frank, John, Joseph (Margaret) and Edward; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Zienda; and brother-in-laws, Paul Hoffmann, Bill McCowan and Stanley Stuvek.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.