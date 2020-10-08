1/
Albert R. Kopitsky
COAL TOWNSHIP - Albert R. Kopitsky, 77, of Coal Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born June 14, 1943, in Coal Township, a son of the late Albert and Martha (Heath) Kopitsky.

Albert was a 1961 graduate of the former Coal Township High School. He also attended Franklin Institute of Science and Arts, in Philadelphia, graduating in 1963.

He was employed as medical laboratory technologist in Allentown. He also would teach laboratory technology to students. More recently he worked as an over the road truck driver.

On Dec. 29, 1978, in Trinity Evangelical Church, Shamokin, he married Veda Myers, who survives.

Albert was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin, where he sang in the church choir. He was also a member of the Choraliers, and the Fairview Gun Club.

He enjoyed fishing, taking nature walks with his dogs, gardening, taking care of his rose bushes, feeding the birds and watching wildlife shows on television. He cared for animals, and enjoyed the company of his chocolate Labs, "Mocha," "Milton," and "Miko," and his St. Bernard, "Lady."

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Veda, include a daughter, Dawn Petrovich and her husband, Christopher, of Coal Township; a son, Jamie Kopitsky and his wife, Shauwnda, of Shamokin; three grandchildren, William Lahr and his wife, Ashlee, Lindsey Jenkins and her husband, Derek, and Jessica Deimler and her husband, Russ; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Gunner and Layne Lahr, Maverick Jenkins, and Declan and Kelsey Deimler; a brother, David Kopitsky and his wife, Linda, of Shamokin; nieces and nephews; three stepchildren, William Lenhart and his wife, Donna, of Poughkeepsie, New York, Christy Burda and her husband, Robert, of Largo, Florida, and David Janovich and his wife, Tina, of Clearwater, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Gustitus, and a stepdaughter, Cheryl Matos.

###

KOPITSKY - Albert R. Kopitsky, 77, of Coal Township. A private committal service will be held at the Fairview Gun Club Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 8, 2020.
